Mercury Soars in Himachal: Heatwave and Thunderstorm Warnings Issued
Himachal Pradesh experiences record high temperatures as Una hits 44.2 degrees. The MeT issues heatwave and storm warnings for several districts. Minimum temperatures are also above normal. A yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning is issued for select districts from June 13 to 14. Dry weather persists.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is sizzling under a heatwave as temperatures soar past 40 degrees in several regions, with Una recording a high of 44.2 degrees—5.8 degrees above the normal range. Meteorological data revealed other areas like Neri in Hamirpur at 43.3 degrees and Bilaspur at 40.8 degrees. Furthermore, minimum temperatures remain above average, with Keylong being the coolest location in the state at 8.0 degrees.
The local meteorological station has sounded a yellow warning for heatwaves, specifically targeting the districts of Una, Kullu, and Mandi on June 11 and 12, and Solan and Kangra on June 12. In addition, residents should brace for thunderstorms with potential lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in areas including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti on June 13 and 14.
While the state experienced dry weather in the past 24 hours, MeT officials forecast this spell to persist for the next three days. However, isolated places might receive light rainfall between June 14 and 16, providing some relief from the oppressive heat.
ALSO READ
Jailbreak Jamboree: Inmates' Unauthorized City Tour Uncovered
Liquidation of Bhushan Steel and Power Limited: SC orders status quo on proceedings pending before National Company Law Tribunal.
Arunachal Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost Through Rising Northeast Investors Summit
Green Tribunal Mandates Concretisation Reforms Nationwide
Preserving Heritage in Arunachal Pradesh: A Balanced Path to Development