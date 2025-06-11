Kharkiv Under Siege: Devastating Drone Attack Amid Escalating Tensions

A recent drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives and left thirty-eight people injured, regional officials reported on Wednesday.

The assault, lasting nine minutes and involving 17 drones, sparked significant fires across 15 units of a five-storey apartment building and inflicted damage throughout the city, which lies close to the Russian border. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that the attacks hit not only residential buildings but also private homes, playgrounds, enterprises, and public transport.

As emergency responders worked tirelessly to evacuate residents and battle blazes, regional governor Oleh Sinehubov revealed on Telegram that nine individuals, including two children, were hospitalized due to the attacks. The assault is part of a series of intensified bombardments by Russia, described by Moscow as retaliatory measures against recent Ukrainian actions within Russia's borders. Despite the ongoing devastation, Kharkiv residents remain determined and united, urging, "We are holding on. We are helping each other. And we will definitely survive."