Tragic Collision at Pune's Gangadham Chowk

A 29-year-old woman lost her life and her relative sustained injuries after their scooter was struck by a truck at a bustling traffic junction in Pune on Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The incident, which occurred at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area, claimed the life of Dipali Yuvraj Soni, while 61-year-old Jagdish Soni, the scooter's rider, was injured. CCTV footage revealed the truck colliding with the scooter from behind as the traffic light turned green, causing both individuals to fall under the vehicle.

The police reported that the woman was fatally injured after coming under one of the truck's wheels. The truck driver, identified as 51-year-old Shaukat Ali Kulkundi, has been detained for further investigation.

