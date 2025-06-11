Tragic Collision at Pune's Gangadham Chowk
A woman was killed and her relative injured in a tragic collision at Gangadham Chowk, Pune. The scooter they were riding was hit by a truck after the traffic light turned green. The truck driver has been detained, and investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old woman lost her life and her relative sustained injuries after their scooter was struck by a truck at a bustling traffic junction in Pune on Wednesday morning, according to local police.
The incident, which occurred at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area, claimed the life of Dipali Yuvraj Soni, while 61-year-old Jagdish Soni, the scooter's rider, was injured. CCTV footage revealed the truck colliding with the scooter from behind as the traffic light turned green, causing both individuals to fall under the vehicle.
The police reported that the woman was fatally injured after coming under one of the truck's wheels. The truck driver, identified as 51-year-old Shaukat Ali Kulkundi, has been detained for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Safety Anthem: Shankar Mahadevan's Multilingual Song to Raise Awareness
Western Cape Lowers R44 Speed Limit in Betty’s Bay to Enhance Road Safety
Haryana committee on road safety approves budget of Rs 74.5 crore
Five killed in car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign