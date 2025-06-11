Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Pune's Gangadham Chowk

A woman was killed and her relative injured in a tragic collision at Gangadham Chowk, Pune. The scooter they were riding was hit by a truck after the traffic light turned green. The truck driver has been detained, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:53 IST
Tragic Collision at Pune's Gangadham Chowk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman lost her life and her relative sustained injuries after their scooter was struck by a truck at a bustling traffic junction in Pune on Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The incident, which occurred at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area, claimed the life of Dipali Yuvraj Soni, while 61-year-old Jagdish Soni, the scooter's rider, was injured. CCTV footage revealed the truck colliding with the scooter from behind as the traffic light turned green, causing both individuals to fall under the vehicle.

The police reported that the woman was fatally injured after coming under one of the truck's wheels. The truck driver, identified as 51-year-old Shaukat Ali Kulkundi, has been detained for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025