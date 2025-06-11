Taiwan Rocked by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Taiwan experienced a significant seismic event on Wednesday as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the incident.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles beneath the earth's surface.

The tremor has raised concerns about potential aftershocks, and authorities are assessing the impact on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)