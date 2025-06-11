Left Menu

Taiwan Rocked by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan experienced a significant seismic event on Wednesday as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the incident.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles beneath the earth's surface.

The tremor has raised concerns about potential aftershocks, and authorities are assessing the impact on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

