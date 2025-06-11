Taiwan Rocked by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:41 IST
Taiwan experienced a significant seismic event on Wednesday as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the incident.
According to the EMSC, the earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles beneath the earth's surface.
The tremor has raised concerns about potential aftershocks, and authorities are assessing the impact on infrastructure and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- earthquake
- magnitude
- seismic
- EMSC
- depth
- impact
- seismology
- quake
- aftershock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Somalia's Silent Crisis: The Impact of Vanishing Aid on Hungry Children
Sikyong Penpa Tsering's Impactful Visit: Calgary Welcomes Tibetan Leader
Golden Era of Governance: Modi's Impact in 11 Years
India's Shift from Soybean to Corn and Sugarcane: Impact on Edible Oil Imports
New Rules Impact PSU Employee Retirement Benefits