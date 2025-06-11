Tragedy Strikes: Eastern Cape Floods Claim 49 Lives

A devastating flood in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has resulted in at least 49 fatalities, according to official reports delivered on Wednesday. The region was struck by an extreme cold front, leading to heavy rains and snow.

The tragic death toll includes six students who tragically lost their lives when their school bus was swept away by rising floodwaters near a river earlier this week, Premier Oscar Mabuyane disclosed to the press. Furthermore, four students remain missing as search efforts continue.

Initially, the premier's office reported seven casualties; however, the number has since climbed as new reports came in from the affected areas. Rescue operations are underway as families and authorities grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)