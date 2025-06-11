Tragedy Strikes: Eastern Cape Floods Claim 49 Lives
Severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape has claimed at least 49 lives following a cold front that brought heavy rain and snow. Among the fatalities are six students whose school bus was caught in floodwaters. Authorities report that four students are still missing.
- Country:
- South Africa
A devastating flood in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has resulted in at least 49 fatalities, according to official reports delivered on Wednesday. The region was struck by an extreme cold front, leading to heavy rains and snow.
The tragic death toll includes six students who tragically lost their lives when their school bus was swept away by rising floodwaters near a river earlier this week, Premier Oscar Mabuyane disclosed to the press. Furthermore, four students remain missing as search efforts continue.
Initially, the premier's office reported seven casualties; however, the number has since climbed as new reports came in from the affected areas. Rescue operations are underway as families and authorities grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Eastern Cape
- flooding
- fatalities
- weather
- cold front
- heavy rain
- snow
- students
- school bus
ALSO READ
Cherry Growers Advocate for Local Processing Units Amid Weather Woes
Odisha Readies for Imminent Monsoon with Heavy Rain Alerts
China Braces for Fierce Storms: Heavy Rains and Risk of Disasters
Early Monsoon Arrival: Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall
Mizoram Braces for a Deluge: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning