Tragedy Strikes: Eastern Cape Floods Claim 49 Lives

Severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape has claimed at least 49 lives following a cold front that brought heavy rain and snow. Among the fatalities are six students whose school bus was caught in floodwaters. Authorities report that four students are still missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating flood in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has resulted in at least 49 fatalities, according to official reports delivered on Wednesday. The region was struck by an extreme cold front, leading to heavy rains and snow.

The tragic death toll includes six students who tragically lost their lives when their school bus was swept away by rising floodwaters near a river earlier this week, Premier Oscar Mabuyane disclosed to the press. Furthermore, four students remain missing as search efforts continue.

Initially, the premier's office reported seven casualties; however, the number has since climbed as new reports came in from the affected areas. Rescue operations are underway as families and authorities grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

