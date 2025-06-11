Left Menu

Shipwreck Scandal: The MSC Elsa 3 Incident Unravels

A case was registered against the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3's owner, master, and crew for negligent conduct, leading to its sinking. The incident affected the environment and the fishing community. The Congress criticized the delay in action, highlighting potential business interests with the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST
Shipwreck Scandal: The MSC Elsa 3 Incident Unravels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A first information report has been filed against the owner, master, and crew of the Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, following its sinking off the state's coast last month. The FIR cites sections concerning rash navigation and negligence concerning dangerous cargo.

The incident, resulting in the ship sinking on May 24-25 near Alappuzha district, has significant consequences for the environment and local fishing community, both suffering financially due to the ship's hazardous cargo.

The police action, criticized for its delay, arrived amid accusations from the Congress targeting the state and central governments for perceived inaction, allegedly due to business ties with the Adani Group.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025