Shipwreck Scandal: The MSC Elsa 3 Incident Unravels

A first information report has been filed against the owner, master, and crew of the Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, following its sinking off the state's coast last month. The FIR cites sections concerning rash navigation and negligence concerning dangerous cargo.

The incident, resulting in the ship sinking on May 24-25 near Alappuzha district, has significant consequences for the environment and local fishing community, both suffering financially due to the ship's hazardous cargo.

The police action, criticized for its delay, arrived amid accusations from the Congress targeting the state and central governments for perceived inaction, allegedly due to business ties with the Adani Group.