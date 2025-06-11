Left Menu

Rising Temperatures: Climate Challenges Intensify in the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region anticipates summer temperatures two degrees Celsius above average, with heightened rainfall, according to ICIMOD. This trend raises the risk of floods, landslides, and impacts on glaciers. The forecast calls for enhanced disaster preparedness to mitigate climate-induced hazards threatening food and water security.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Temperatures in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region are projected to soar two degrees Celsius above the average this summer, as reported by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

ICIMOD's analysis reveals that India, Nepal, Pakistan, and China's Tibetan Autonomous Region will also experience higher-than-normal rainfall.

Experts emphasize preparation against climate risks, as increased rain and temperatures could lead to floods, landslides, and long-term impacts on water resources. Enhanced early warning systems and disaster preparedness are vital in managing these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

