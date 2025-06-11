Rising Temperatures: Climate Challenges Intensify in the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region

Temperatures in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region are projected to soar two degrees Celsius above the average this summer, as reported by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

ICIMOD's analysis reveals that India, Nepal, Pakistan, and China's Tibetan Autonomous Region will also experience higher-than-normal rainfall.

Experts emphasize preparation against climate risks, as increased rain and temperatures could lead to floods, landslides, and long-term impacts on water resources. Enhanced early warning systems and disaster preparedness are vital in managing these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)