Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Six Lives in Telangana

A devastating lightning strike in Telangana's Adilabad district claimed six lives on Thursday, police reported. Heavy rain alongside thunderstorm activity plagued the district that afternoon, leading to fatal incidents.

In Gadiguda mandal, lightning struck a group of agricultural laborers working in the fields. Tragically, four individuals, consisting of three women and one man, died instantly. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed for medical care.

Separately, in Bela mandal, two women were fatally struck by lightning, marking a grim day for the district. Authorities continue to monitor the weather situation and provide support to affected families.

