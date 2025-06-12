Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Six Lives in Telangana

Six individuals, including five women, died, and two others were injured due to separate lightning strikes in Adilabad district, Telangana. These incidents occurred during heavy rain and thunderstorms. Four agricultural workers were struck in Gadiguda mandal, and two women perished in Bela mandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating lightning strike in Telangana's Adilabad district claimed six lives on Thursday, police reported. Heavy rain alongside thunderstorm activity plagued the district that afternoon, leading to fatal incidents.

In Gadiguda mandal, lightning struck a group of agricultural laborers working in the fields. Tragically, four individuals, consisting of three women and one man, died instantly. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed for medical care.

Separately, in Bela mandal, two women were fatally struck by lightning, marking a grim day for the district. Authorities continue to monitor the weather situation and provide support to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

