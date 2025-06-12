Tragic Street Mishap: Metrorail Construction Mishap on Mount Poonamalle Road

A tragic incident unfolded late Thursday when a large pillar structure used in the Metrorail Phase 2 construction collapsed on Mount Poonamalle Road near Ramapuram, raising fears about the safety of ongoing infrastructure projects in the area.

Local television channels reported that a two-wheeler rider was trapped under the debris, with the individual feared dead. Official statements are yet to be released, but the incident has drawn significant attention from both the media and the public.

Rescue operations were quickly initiated to safely remove the structure and reach the trapped individual, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures in construction zones.

