Tragic Street Mishap: Metrorail Construction Mishap on Mount Poonamalle Road

A massive pillar structure from the Metrorail Phase 2 construction fell on Mount Poonamalle Road, potentially claiming the life of a passerby. Reports indicated a two-wheeler rider was trapped under the debris. Authorities were engaged in rescue efforts to recover the individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded late Thursday when a large pillar structure used in the Metrorail Phase 2 construction collapsed on Mount Poonamalle Road near Ramapuram, raising fears about the safety of ongoing infrastructure projects in the area.

Local television channels reported that a two-wheeler rider was trapped under the debris, with the individual feared dead. Official statements are yet to be released, but the incident has drawn significant attention from both the media and the public.

Rescue operations were quickly initiated to safely remove the structure and reach the trapped individual, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures in construction zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

