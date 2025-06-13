Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint of Our Times

Pope Leo has announced that Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager, will be canonised on September 7. Originally scheduled for April 27, the event was postponed due to Pope Francis' death.

Carlo, dubbed "God's influencer," embraced modern technology to share his faith, aligning his life with the experiences of other millennials by mastering computer coding and creating religious websites. His approach has grabbed the attention of young Catholics globally.

Church authorities attribute two miraculous healings to Acutis' intercession, fulfilling requirements for sainthood. As Rome prepares for the ceremony attracting tens of thousands, Pier Giorgio Frassati will also be canonised alongside Acutis.