Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint of Our Times

The canonisation of Carlo Acutis, the first Catholic saint of the millennial generation, will occur on September 7. Acutis, who died in 2006 at 15, is famed for his faith-driven life despite being an ordinary teenager of his time. His sainthood has captivated young Catholics worldwide.

Pope Leo has announced that Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager, will be canonised on September 7. Originally scheduled for April 27, the event was postponed due to Pope Francis' death.

Carlo, dubbed "God's influencer," embraced modern technology to share his faith, aligning his life with the experiences of other millennials by mastering computer coding and creating religious websites. His approach has grabbed the attention of young Catholics globally.

Church authorities attribute two miraculous healings to Acutis' intercession, fulfilling requirements for sainthood. As Rome prepares for the ceremony attracting tens of thousands, Pier Giorgio Frassati will also be canonised alongside Acutis.

