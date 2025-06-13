Delhi Government to Establish New CETPs for Cleaner Yamuna

In an effort to combat the persistent pollution plaguing the Yamuna River, the Delhi government has announced plans to set up 27 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) across redevelopment areas of the city by the end of this year. This initiative aims to address the issue of untreated sewage flowing from unorganised industrial zones into the river.

Currently, Delhi operates 13 CETPs that serve 17 designated industrial areas, with a combined capacity to treat approximately 200 million litres of water per day. However, these facilities have been criticized for failing to adhere to pollution norms, especially in managing discharges of heavy metals into the stormwater drains leading to the Yamuna.

The decision to establish new CETPs emerged from a recent meeting between central and state authorities. This move comes amid mounting criticism, including from water activist Varun Gulati, who highlighted the failure of previous commitments to install such treatment plants in redeveloped areas. As part of the enhanced strategy, the government is also conducting drone surveys to spot and manage encroachments along large drains.

(With inputs from agencies.)