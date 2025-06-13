Left Menu

Tragedy at Mahim: LPG Cylinder Blast Claims Life

An LPG cylinder explosion at an eatery near Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim led to the death of 38-year-old Noor Alam and injured seven others. The incident occurred on a Friday evening and the fire was controlled within 25 minutes. The injured are being treated at Sion Hospital.

Tragedy at Mahim: LPG Cylinder Blast Claims Life
An LPG cylinder blast at an eatery near Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim claimed one life and injured seven others on Friday evening, according to civic officials.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Noor Alam, died when the explosion occurred at around 6.15 pm. Fire brigade officials managed to control the fire in 25 minutes.

The injured victims have been admitted to the government-run Sion Hospital, where they are receiving necessary medical attention.

