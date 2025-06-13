Tragedy at Mahim: LPG Cylinder Blast Claims Life

An LPG cylinder blast at an eatery near Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim claimed one life and injured seven others on Friday evening, according to civic officials.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Noor Alam, died when the explosion occurred at around 6.15 pm. Fire brigade officials managed to control the fire in 25 minutes.

The injured victims have been admitted to the government-run Sion Hospital, where they are receiving necessary medical attention.