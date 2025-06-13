Tensions Rise in Sumy as Russian Threat Looms Close

Vladyslav Solomko, a 29-year-old language tutor in Sumy, Ukraine, faces the difficult task of urging his reluctant parents to flee their home as Russian forces inch closer. Positioned just 25 kilometers from Russia, Sumy has become a focal point of concern as artillery threats grow.

Despite initial quiet following early 2022's encirclements, recent Russian advances have heightened the risk, placing the city within artillery range. The residents face dilemmas of safety versus routine, with stories like that of Olha Kalchenko revealing the palpable tension and ongoing debate over evacuation strategies.

Contrasting views are evident, with some, like Sergiy Petrakov, vowing to remain and contribute to defense efforts. As the situation unfolds, Sumy represents a microcosm of the broader conflict, illustrating courage, uncertainty, and communal resilience amid rising stakes in Eastern Ukraine.