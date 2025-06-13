Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sumy as Russian Threat Looms Close

Vladyslav Solomko, a French language tutor in Sumy, Ukraine, is trying to convince his parents to leave their home as Russian forces draw closer. The city faces increased artillery threats, leaving residents like Olha Kalchenko contemplating relocation, while others, like Sergiy Petrakov, stand resolute to stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:50 IST
Tensions Rise in Sumy as Russian Threat Looms Close

Vladyslav Solomko, a 29-year-old language tutor in Sumy, Ukraine, faces the difficult task of urging his reluctant parents to flee their home as Russian forces inch closer. Positioned just 25 kilometers from Russia, Sumy has become a focal point of concern as artillery threats grow.

Despite initial quiet following early 2022's encirclements, recent Russian advances have heightened the risk, placing the city within artillery range. The residents face dilemmas of safety versus routine, with stories like that of Olha Kalchenko revealing the palpable tension and ongoing debate over evacuation strategies.

Contrasting views are evident, with some, like Sergiy Petrakov, vowing to remain and contribute to defense efforts. As the situation unfolds, Sumy represents a microcosm of the broader conflict, illustrating courage, uncertainty, and communal resilience amid rising stakes in Eastern Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025