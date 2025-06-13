Macron Criticizes Iran's Role in Middle East Instability
French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran of destabilizing the Middle East with its nuclear program while urging diplomatic restraint following Israel's strike on Iran. He expressed regret over Iran's rejection of the U.S. efforts for a diplomatic resolution and hopes for renewed negotiations.
French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized Iran for its significant role in destabilizing the Middle East, calling attention to its continued advancement of a controversial nuclear program. His remarks were made during a news conference on Friday.
Despite the tensions escalating in the region, Macron called for restraint, especially after Israel's military action against Iran. He emphasized the need for cautious diplomatic engagements to avoid further confrontations.
Macron also lamented Iran's dismissal of approaches made by the United States aimed at reaching a diplomatic resolution over its nuclear ambitions. The French President remains hopeful for a revival of talks to address the ongoing tensions effectively.
