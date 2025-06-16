Crescent by Rustomjee: A New Era of Luxury Living in Pali Hill

Mumbai, June 2025: The Rustomjee Group, a renowned name in Mumbai's real estate industry, has unveiled its latest luxury offering, Crescent, located in Pali Hill, Bandra.

This prestigious gated community, developed with Mt. K Kapital, spans 1.2 acres and features thoughtfully designed residences ranging from 1,400 to 2,000 sq. ft. and includes bespoke penthouses and duplex living options.

Among its standout features, Crescent boasts a 50-meter infinity pool, ample open spaces, and lush landscapes, setting a new benchmark for urban luxury living in one of Mumbai's premium neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)