Crescent by Rustomjee: A New Era of Luxury Living in Pali Hill
Rustomjee Group launches Crescent, a luxury gated community in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. Spanning 1.2 acres, it offers premium 3 and 4-bedroom residences with amenities like a 50-meter infinity pool. The project caters to diverse lifestyles, with bespoke apartments, penthouses, and duplex options for a close-knit community living.
Mumbai, June 2025: The Rustomjee Group, a renowned name in Mumbai's real estate industry, has unveiled its latest luxury offering, Crescent, located in Pali Hill, Bandra.
This prestigious gated community, developed with Mt. K Kapital, spans 1.2 acres and features thoughtfully designed residences ranging from 1,400 to 2,000 sq. ft. and includes bespoke penthouses and duplex living options.
Among its standout features, Crescent boasts a 50-meter infinity pool, ample open spaces, and lush landscapes, setting a new benchmark for urban luxury living in one of Mumbai's premium neighborhoods.
