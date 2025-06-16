Monsoon Mayhem: Karnataka's Infrastructure Struggles Amid Torrential Rains

Relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across coastal, central, and northern districts of Karnataka, with landslides and severe urban flooding exposing significant infrastructure vulnerabilities.

A landslide on National Highway 169, a key artery between Mangaluru and interior Karnataka, coupled with Mangaluru's urban waterlogging, highlights ongoing challenges. No casualties have been reported. However, local critiques spotlight the 'unscientific' nature of road constructions that heighten landslide risks.

The IMD has issued warnings of sustained heavy rainfall, urging caution as rivers approach capacity and disaster response teams remain on high alert. Schools remain closed across multiple districts, underscoring concerns about the state's long-term preparedness for extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)