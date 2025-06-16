Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Karnataka's Infrastructure Struggles Amid Torrential Rains

Karnataka experiences severe monsoon rains impacting coastal, central, and northern districts. Landslides and urban flooding indicate infrastructure issues. The IMD predicts continued heavy rain, prompting disaster response and school closures as rivers swell, posing flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across coastal, central, and northern districts of Karnataka, with landslides and severe urban flooding exposing significant infrastructure vulnerabilities.

A landslide on National Highway 169, a key artery between Mangaluru and interior Karnataka, coupled with Mangaluru's urban waterlogging, highlights ongoing challenges. No casualties have been reported. However, local critiques spotlight the 'unscientific' nature of road constructions that heighten landslide risks.

The IMD has issued warnings of sustained heavy rainfall, urging caution as rivers approach capacity and disaster response teams remain on high alert. Schools remain closed across multiple districts, underscoring concerns about the state's long-term preparedness for extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

