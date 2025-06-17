Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Kyiv was rocked by a mass drone attack early Tuesday morning, injuring 11 people and causing significant damage to residential areas. City officials and witnesses reported that several districts were hit, with the top floor of an apartment block among the affected sites.

Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, cautioned residents about the looming threat of further aggression, including potential missile attacks. His warnings highlighted the ongoing danger posed by relentless swarms of drones, which advanced on the capital from multiple directions.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain high, efforts at diplomatic resolution continue to falter. Recent talks have yielded limited progress, focusing principally on prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers' remains. The current attacks underscore the fraught and increasingly volatile nature of the conflict.