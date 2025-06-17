Tropical Storm Erick Threatens Mexico

Tropical Storm Erick emerged early Tuesday, gaining momentum near southern Mexico, and is expected to escalate into a hurricane by midweek, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm swirled approximately 450 miles southeast of Mexico's Punta Maldonado with winds clocking in at a powerful 40 miles per hour.

Erick is advancing at a speed of nearly 12 miles per hour, prompting vigilance and preparedness in the regions potentially in its path.

(With inputs from agencies.)