Tropical Storm Erick Threatens Mexico

Tropical Storm Erick has formed near southern Mexico and is projected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday. The system is currently situated 450 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, and is moving at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tropical Storm Erick emerged early Tuesday, gaining momentum near southern Mexico, and is expected to escalate into a hurricane by midweek, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm swirled approximately 450 miles southeast of Mexico's Punta Maldonado with winds clocking in at a powerful 40 miles per hour.

Erick is advancing at a speed of nearly 12 miles per hour, prompting vigilance and preparedness in the regions potentially in its path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

