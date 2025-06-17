Himachal Pradesh Aims for New Developmental Milestones in Rural Sectors

In a bid to boost development in Himachal Pradesh's rural areas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced several initiatives targeting key infrastructure sectors. Speaking in Baga Sarahan, Sukhu laid the foundation stones for 21 projects totaling Rs 81.30 crore.

These projects encompass vital areas such as road construction, drinking water schemes, irrigation, health, education, and renewable energy, aiming to uplift the local community and economy significantly.

Further commitments include converting Anni into a nagar panchayat, developing a lake in Saharan, offering e-cart subsidies to local youth, and establishing a CBSE school, signifying a comprehensive approach towards sustainable rural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)