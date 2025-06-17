Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Aims for New Developmental Milestones in Rural Sectors

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh focuses on rural development, initiating 21 projects worth Rs 81.30 crore in Kullu district. Efforts include enhancing road infrastructure, health, education, and tourism. Plans are underway for a new school and local employment through e-cart subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Aims for New Developmental Milestones in Rural Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost development in Himachal Pradesh's rural areas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced several initiatives targeting key infrastructure sectors. Speaking in Baga Sarahan, Sukhu laid the foundation stones for 21 projects totaling Rs 81.30 crore.

These projects encompass vital areas such as road construction, drinking water schemes, irrigation, health, education, and renewable energy, aiming to uplift the local community and economy significantly.

Further commitments include converting Anni into a nagar panchayat, developing a lake in Saharan, offering e-cart subsidies to local youth, and establishing a CBSE school, signifying a comprehensive approach towards sustainable rural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025