Innovative Ropeway Solutions to Combat Urban Congestion in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) emphasized the critical need for innovative solutions to urban congestion on Tuesday. Singh engaged with various officials, including those from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), focusing on ropeway projects under the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana. This initiative aims to improve connectivity across Mizoram.

During discussions, Singh highlighted the challenges posed by limited space in Aizawl and suggested looking beyond the city's core for project sites. He stressed proactive measures to ensure smooth implementation and public engagement, framing the Parvatmala initiative as a driver for sustainable development. Singh underscored the importance of collaborative efforts involving different government departments.

MoRTH Additional Secretary Vinay Kumar reiterated his ministry's commitment to advancing these projects, noting that the Parvatmala programme would improve connectivity in mountainous areas and reinvest 90% of revenue into local growth. Urban Development Secretary Lalsawma Pachuau presented plans for ropeway corridors in Aizawl, proposing enhanced transport infrastructures like bus terminals and pedestrian-friendly facilities as part of a comprehensive urban mobility strategy.

