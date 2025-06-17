Torrential Downpour: Gujarat Grapples with Deluge as Rescue Efforts Intensify

Torrential rains have battered parts of Gujarat, severely impacting areas like Botad and Bhavnagar districts. In Botad, 40 residents were evacuated, and efforts are on to trace five missing persons who were swept away in their car, said district officials on Tuesday.

The downpour led to waterlogging and road closures. Botad's District Collector, Jincy Roy, confirmed that schools remain closed as a dam neared overflow. The National Disaster Response Force is assisting in rescue operations while trying to find five missing passengers, two of whom have been confirmed dead.

The India Meteorological Department predicts further rainfall amid a low-pressure area over Gujarat, urging caution. With substantial rainfall recorded in Barwala and surrounding talukas, the Gujarat government has urged citizens to avoid rivers and streams during heavy showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)