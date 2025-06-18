Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives

A catastrophic collision near Jejuri in Pune district resulted in the deaths of eight individuals when a car collided with a stationary pick-up vehicle. Victims included car passengers, the truck driver, and bystanders. Additional information is pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded Wednesday evening when a car crashed into a stationary pick-up vehicle near Jejuri in Pune district, resulting in eight fatalities, according to local police reports.

Among the deceased were four men and a woman from the car, along with the small truck's driver and two individuals standing nearby, confirmed Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and awaiting further details to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025