Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives
A catastrophic collision near Jejuri in Pune district resulted in the deaths of eight individuals when a car collided with a stationary pick-up vehicle. Victims included car passengers, the truck driver, and bystanders. Additional information is pending investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded Wednesday evening when a car crashed into a stationary pick-up vehicle near Jejuri in Pune district, resulting in eight fatalities, according to local police reports.
Among the deceased were four men and a woman from the car, along with the small truck's driver and two individuals standing nearby, confirmed Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural.
Authorities are still investigating the incident and awaiting further details to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.
