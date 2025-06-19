European Aerospace Giants Explore Space Alliance Ambitions

European aerospace leaders Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are evaluating the formation of a joint space venture to boost Europe's capabilities in the competitive satellite internet landscape, dominated by Elon Musk's Starlink.

The initiative, known as 'Project Bromo', has gained attention as it positions the continent to better compete within the global arena.

Final feasibility assessments are anticipated by the end of July, as confirmed by Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani at the Paris Airshow, adding momentum to the strategic collaboration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)