European Aerospace Giants Explore Space Alliance Ambitions
European aerospace leaders Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are considering a joint space company, 'Project Bromo', to enhance Europe's competitiveness against Elon Musk's Starlink. Feasibility assessments are due by the end of July, with discussions highlighted at the Paris Airshow by Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani.
European aerospace leaders Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are evaluating the formation of a joint space venture to boost Europe's capabilities in the competitive satellite internet landscape, dominated by Elon Musk's Starlink.
The initiative, known as 'Project Bromo', has gained attention as it positions the continent to better compete within the global arena.
Final feasibility assessments are anticipated by the end of July, as confirmed by Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani at the Paris Airshow, adding momentum to the strategic collaboration efforts.
