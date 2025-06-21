Brigade Morgan Heights: Redefining Urban Living in Chennai
Leading real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd has launched 'Brigade Morgan Heights', a residential community project in Chennai with a GDV of about Rs 2,100 crore. The 14.7-acre development offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments and premium amenities. The project emphasizes connectivity to IT hubs and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a prominent name in real estate, has unveiled its latest residential venture, 'Brigade Morgan Heights', strategically located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road in Chennai.
This impressive project, valued at Rs 2,100 crore, spans over 14.7 acres in Perumbakkam, featuring three residential towers that offer 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments. The development caters to modern urban lifestyles with a range of unit sizes up to 2,599 sq ft.
The project is designed to provide seamless connectivity to key IT hubs, including ELCOT IT Park and major companies like Wipro and Cognizant. With its prime location and extensive amenities, including a 40,000 sq ft club house, Brigade Morgan Heights sets new standards for urban living.
