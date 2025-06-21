Left Menu

Brigade Morgan Heights: Redefining Urban Living in Chennai

Leading real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd has launched 'Brigade Morgan Heights', a residential community project in Chennai with a GDV of about Rs 2,100 crore. The 14.7-acre development offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments and premium amenities. The project emphasizes connectivity to IT hubs and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:07 IST
Brigade Morgan Heights: Redefining Urban Living in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a prominent name in real estate, has unveiled its latest residential venture, 'Brigade Morgan Heights', strategically located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road in Chennai.

This impressive project, valued at Rs 2,100 crore, spans over 14.7 acres in Perumbakkam, featuring three residential towers that offer 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments. The development caters to modern urban lifestyles with a range of unit sizes up to 2,599 sq ft.

The project is designed to provide seamless connectivity to key IT hubs, including ELCOT IT Park and major companies like Wipro and Cognizant. With its prime location and extensive amenities, including a 40,000 sq ft club house, Brigade Morgan Heights sets new standards for urban living.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025