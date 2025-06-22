Tremors Rock Hokkaido: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Sunday.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to the GFZ.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation, as there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region remains on high alert for potential aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)