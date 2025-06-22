Tremors Rock Hokkaido: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits
A magnitude 6 earthquake occurred off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake was at a depth of 10 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced. The region is on alert as aftershocks may follow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:13 IST
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Sunday.
The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to the GFZ.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation, as there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region remains on high alert for potential aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
