Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpours: Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next four days as the monsoon sweeps across the region. This weather pattern could lead to hazardous conditions and residents are advised to exercise caution.

With the monsoon penetrating most parts of the state, scattered rain showers were recorded at various locations, including Kangra with 37 mm, Mandi with 21.8 mm, and Shimla with 3.6 mm. Una remained the hottest with temperatures reaching 34.4 degrees Celsius, though cooler compared to average.

The weather office cautions that intense rain could trigger landslides and mudslides, posing risks to infrastructure. Citizens should avoid visiting prone areas and adhere to local traffic advisories to ensure safety during this period of inclement weather.

