Roads to Nashik Get a Facelift Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Maharashtra is gearing up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, with major roads set for a facelift, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A high-level meeting led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari resulted in the approval of key infrastructure projects.

The event, beginning on October 31, 2026, will draw millions of devotees to Nashik. To manage the expected surge in traffic, the Nashik Ring Road will be approved, and expansion to a six-lane Nashik-Trimbakeshwar highway is planned.

Strategic road enhancements, including work at the Dwarka Circle, aim to ensure smooth travel for attendees. Union minister Gadkari has committed to providing the necessary funds, ensuring all roads leading to Nashik are fully upgraded before the festival kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)