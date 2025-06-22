Roads to Nashik Get a Facelift Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces road upgrades. With Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's approval, necessary infrastructure will be developed. The festival starts on October 31, 2026, and will conclude on July 24, 2028, drawing millions of devotees.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is gearing up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, with major roads set for a facelift, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A high-level meeting led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari resulted in the approval of key infrastructure projects.
The event, beginning on October 31, 2026, will draw millions of devotees to Nashik. To manage the expected surge in traffic, the Nashik Ring Road will be approved, and expansion to a six-lane Nashik-Trimbakeshwar highway is planned.
Strategic road enhancements, including work at the Dwarka Circle, aim to ensure smooth travel for attendees. Union minister Gadkari has committed to providing the necessary funds, ensuring all roads leading to Nashik are fully upgraded before the festival kicks off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reliance Infrastructure Sets Sights on Revolutionizing India's Defence Aviation
Delhi's Transformation: New Tunnel Project Paves the Way for Modern Infrastructure
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge
Overcrowding in Mumbai Trains: A Crisis Fueled by Influx and Infrastructure Challenges
Himachal Seeks Infrastructure Boost and Extended Taxi Permit Validity