Roads to Nashik Get a Facelift Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces road upgrades. With Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's approval, necessary infrastructure will be developed. The festival starts on October 31, 2026, and will conclude on July 24, 2028, drawing millions of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Maharashtra is gearing up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, with major roads set for a facelift, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A high-level meeting led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari resulted in the approval of key infrastructure projects.

The event, beginning on October 31, 2026, will draw millions of devotees to Nashik. To manage the expected surge in traffic, the Nashik Ring Road will be approved, and expansion to a six-lane Nashik-Trimbakeshwar highway is planned.

Strategic road enhancements, including work at the Dwarka Circle, aim to ensure smooth travel for attendees. Union minister Gadkari has committed to providing the necessary funds, ensuring all roads leading to Nashik are fully upgraded before the festival kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

