Tensions Rise as Strait of Hormuz Threatened

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to persuade Iran not to close the vital Strait of Hormuz. This request follows recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, an escalation in the tense Middle Eastern conflict.

During his appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,' Rubio warned that closing the strait would be a 'terrible mistake' and 'economic suicide' for Iran, heavily reliant on this crucial oil passage. Rubio emphasized that such a move demands a response, suggesting other countries would be more affected economically than the U.S.

The Chinese embassy in Washington responded, highlighting the region's significance for global trade and energy. Meanwhile, U.S. officials claimed their airstrikes 'obliterated' Iran's main nuclear facilities, leading Tehran to promise self-defense. Rubio cautioned against any retaliatory attacks as discussions with Iran remained open.

(With inputs from agencies.)