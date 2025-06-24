Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Strait of Hormuz Threatened

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China to pressure Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil flow, following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Rubio described the closure as economic suicide for Iran and a severe escalation, inviting international response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:28 IST
Tensions Rise as Strait of Hormuz Threatened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to persuade Iran not to close the vital Strait of Hormuz. This request follows recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, an escalation in the tense Middle Eastern conflict.

During his appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,' Rubio warned that closing the strait would be a 'terrible mistake' and 'economic suicide' for Iran, heavily reliant on this crucial oil passage. Rubio emphasized that such a move demands a response, suggesting other countries would be more affected economically than the U.S.

The Chinese embassy in Washington responded, highlighting the region's significance for global trade and energy. Meanwhile, U.S. officials claimed their airstrikes 'obliterated' Iran's main nuclear facilities, leading Tehran to promise self-defense. Rubio cautioned against any retaliatory attacks as discussions with Iran remained open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025