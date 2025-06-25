Left Menu

Government Revamps Jharia Master Plan for Sustainable Rehabilitation

The government has approved a revised Jharia Master Plan with a budget of Rs 5,940 crore to address fire issues and rehabilitate families. Led by Prime Minister Modi, the plan prioritizes sustainable livelihood creation and economic self-reliance for affected families in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:35 IST
Government Revamps Jharia Master Plan for Sustainable Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, on Wednesday, sanctioned a revised budget for the Jharia Master Plan, now totaling Rs 5,940 crore, to tackle the persistent issues of fire and family rehabilitation.

This decision was formalized during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plan focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods for families displaced by the fires.

Originally sanctioned in 2009, the Jharia Master Plan aims to mitigate hazards in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, with programs geared towards skill development and economic empowerment to ensure rehabilitated families attain self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025