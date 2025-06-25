Government Revamps Jharia Master Plan for Sustainable Rehabilitation
The government has approved a revised Jharia Master Plan with a budget of Rs 5,940 crore to address fire issues and rehabilitate families. Led by Prime Minister Modi, the plan prioritizes sustainable livelihood creation and economic self-reliance for affected families in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government, on Wednesday, sanctioned a revised budget for the Jharia Master Plan, now totaling Rs 5,940 crore, to tackle the persistent issues of fire and family rehabilitation.
This decision was formalized during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plan focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods for families displaced by the fires.
Originally sanctioned in 2009, the Jharia Master Plan aims to mitigate hazards in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, with programs geared towards skill development and economic empowerment to ensure rehabilitated families attain self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Jharkhand Man Accused of Killing Mother
Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Rising Cases
Daring Escape: Bangladeshi Nationals Captured After Fleeing Jharkhand Camp
First COVID-19 Fatality in Jharkhand: A Tragic Health Update
Jharkhand Congress Aims to Set National Benchmark with PESA Rules