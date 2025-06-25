Government Revamps Jharia Master Plan for Sustainable Rehabilitation

The Indian government, on Wednesday, sanctioned a revised budget for the Jharia Master Plan, now totaling Rs 5,940 crore, to tackle the persistent issues of fire and family rehabilitation.

This decision was formalized during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plan focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods for families displaced by the fires.

Originally sanctioned in 2009, the Jharia Master Plan aims to mitigate hazards in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, with programs geared towards skill development and economic empowerment to ensure rehabilitated families attain self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)