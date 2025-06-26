Left Menu

Floating in Grace: Astronaut Shukla's Awe-inspiring Journey to the ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares his thrilling experience of adapting to microgravity aboard the Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, as it journeys to the International Space Station. He describes learning to navigate the zero-gravity environment, the breathtaking ride powered by Falcon-9, and the camaraderie with fellow astronauts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:02 IST
Floating in Grace: Astronaut Shukla's Awe-inspiring Journey to the ISS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla described the surreal experience of adapting to microgravity conditions while aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, Grace, as it orbits Earth on route to the International Space Station (ISS).

After exiting a 30-day quarantine, Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Despite apprehensions, Shukla recounted the excitement of the ride and learning to navigate in space.

He noted the challenge and novelty of simple tasks in zero gravity, and the thrill of being able to share these experiences with his crew. Shukla continues to cherish the evolving journey, underscoring the vast learning curve they face together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025