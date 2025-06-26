Floating in Grace: Astronaut Shukla's Awe-inspiring Journey to the ISS
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares his thrilling experience of adapting to microgravity aboard the Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, as it journeys to the International Space Station. He describes learning to navigate the zero-gravity environment, the breathtaking ride powered by Falcon-9, and the camaraderie with fellow astronauts.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla described the surreal experience of adapting to microgravity conditions while aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, Grace, as it orbits Earth on route to the International Space Station (ISS).
After exiting a 30-day quarantine, Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Despite apprehensions, Shukla recounted the excitement of the ride and learning to navigate in space.
He noted the challenge and novelty of simple tasks in zero gravity, and the thrill of being able to share these experiences with his crew. Shukla continues to cherish the evolving journey, underscoring the vast learning curve they face together.
