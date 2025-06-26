Torrential Storms Wreak Havoc Across France, Resulting in Tragic Losses
Violent storms in France have led to two fatalities and 17 injuries, uprooting trees and flooding streets in Paris. The storms disrupted parliament proceedings as the prime minister addressed the National Assembly. Power outages affected over 110,000 homes nationwide.
- Country:
- France
France was hit by severe storms that left two people dead and 17 injured, causing widespread chaos across the country, including the capital, Paris, where streets were flooded and the parliament building sprung a leak.
Prime Minister François Bayrou, delivering a speech on the Middle East, was interrupted by the downpour, which prompted the assembly vice president, Roland Lescure, to pause the session. Fire officers quickly assessed the leaking domed ceiling, and absorbent mats were used to manage the water intrusion.
The French civil defence agency has reported power outages affecting 110,000 homes due to the storms, which struck after a period of intense heat. Tragically, a 12-year-old child and a man on a quad-bike lost their lives to falling trees in different parts of the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- storm
- Paris
- flooding
- Prime Minister
- Parliament
- injuries
- fatalities
- fire officers
- power outages
ALSO READ
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government survives vote of confidence in parliament, reports AP.
The Israeli prime minister's office says Israel's forces have recovered the remains of two hostages held in Gaza, reports AP.
Advancing Welfare: Parliamentary Committee Evaluates SC/ST Initiatives
Nepali Parliamentary Standoff Over Visa Controversy Lingers
Two Separate Highway Accidents in Telangana Leave Fatal and Critical Injuries