Torrential Storms Wreak Havoc Across France, Resulting in Tragic Losses

France was hit by severe storms that left two people dead and 17 injured, causing widespread chaos across the country, including the capital, Paris, where streets were flooded and the parliament building sprung a leak.

Prime Minister François Bayrou, delivering a speech on the Middle East, was interrupted by the downpour, which prompted the assembly vice president, Roland Lescure, to pause the session. Fire officers quickly assessed the leaking domed ceiling, and absorbent mats were used to manage the water intrusion.

The French civil defence agency has reported power outages affecting 110,000 homes due to the storms, which struck after a period of intense heat. Tragically, a 12-year-old child and a man on a quad-bike lost their lives to falling trees in different parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)