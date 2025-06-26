Mumbai Launches Project to Mitigate Bird Strikes Near Airport
Mumbai's civic body, guided by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, is set to modernize and cover the Versova waste transfer centre to reduce bird strikes at the airport. Increasing bird populations near dumping areas pose threats to aviation, prompting swift action and calls for innovative solutions from experts.
Mumbai's civic authorities have been tasked with initiating the modernization of the Versova waste transfer centre. This directive aims to minimize the risks of bird strikes on aircraft, a problem exacerbated by increasing bird populations within the airport's funnel zone, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar announced.
The area surrounding Mumbai Airport, including landfills and mangroves, attracts numerous birds, endangering aviation safety. Bird strike incidents have risen significantly, with 2025 already recording 19 cases. The growing presence of migratory birds, particularly flamingos, in the region further complicates the issue, according to Shelar's office.
At a meeting attended by municipal and aviation authorities, it was noted that while BMC currently lacks bird deterrent technology, plans are underway to issue tenders and begin modernization efforts promptly. The meeting follows a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, underscoring the need for immediate preventive measures and innovative technological solutions.
