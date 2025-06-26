Left Menu

Dibrugarh Takes Bold Step: Mosque Demolished for Drainage Development

The Dibrugarh district administration demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to build a new drainage system, aiming to solve the town's waterlogging problem. The demolition followed legal procedures with mutual consent and public cooperation. Expected benefits include reduced waterlogging and improved urban infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:39 IST
Dibrugarh Takes Bold Step: Mosque Demolished for Drainage Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic town of Dibrugarh witnessed a significant event as the authorities demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to pave the way for a major drainage system. The decision aims to address the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing the region.

Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas announced that the mosque's demolition was part of essential measures to upgrade the drainage from Bokul to the Sessa Bridge. He assured that all legal procedures, including land acquisition and compensation, were duly followed.

Amidst misinformation on social media suggesting forced demolition, both officials and the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee clarified that the process was consensual. The upgraded drainage system is anticipated to significantly enhance Dibrugarh's flood mitigation efforts and urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025