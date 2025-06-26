Dibrugarh Takes Bold Step: Mosque Demolished for Drainage Development

The historic town of Dibrugarh witnessed a significant event as the authorities demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to pave the way for a major drainage system. The decision aims to address the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing the region.

Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas announced that the mosque's demolition was part of essential measures to upgrade the drainage from Bokul to the Sessa Bridge. He assured that all legal procedures, including land acquisition and compensation, were duly followed.

Amidst misinformation on social media suggesting forced demolition, both officials and the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee clarified that the process was consensual. The upgraded drainage system is anticipated to significantly enhance Dibrugarh's flood mitigation efforts and urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)