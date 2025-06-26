Dibrugarh Takes Bold Step: Mosque Demolished for Drainage Development
The Dibrugarh district administration demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to build a new drainage system, aiming to solve the town's waterlogging problem. The demolition followed legal procedures with mutual consent and public cooperation. Expected benefits include reduced waterlogging and improved urban infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The historic town of Dibrugarh witnessed a significant event as the authorities demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to pave the way for a major drainage system. The decision aims to address the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing the region.
Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas announced that the mosque's demolition was part of essential measures to upgrade the drainage from Bokul to the Sessa Bridge. He assured that all legal procedures, including land acquisition and compensation, were duly followed.
Amidst misinformation on social media suggesting forced demolition, both officials and the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee clarified that the process was consensual. The upgraded drainage system is anticipated to significantly enhance Dibrugarh's flood mitigation efforts and urban infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demolition Drama in Delhi: Protests and Politics Ignite Over Clearance Drive
Bulldozers Roll in Govindpuri: Demolition Drive Shakes Bhoomiheen Camp
Infrastructure Revamp: Major Demolitions in Poonch for Road Expansion
Controversial Demolition Drive Sparks Political Tension in Delhi
Delhi's Double Crisis: Floods and Demolitions Stir Political Waters