Tragedy in Tiger Conservation: Karnataka Launches Probe into Mysterious Deaths

Karnataka's forest department has been thrust into action following the reported deaths of a tigress and her cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, raising questions about wildlife protection in the region.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered an immediate probe, spearheaded by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, to determine the cause of the unnatural deaths. Initial findings suggest poisoning as a likely cause, with thorough investigations set to confirm these suspicions.

Increased surveillance measures, including drone surveillance and infrared cameras, have been implemented across the Hugyam forest range. Authorities are committed to action against any foul play under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)