Left Menu

Tragedy in Tiger Conservation: Karnataka Launches Probe into Mysterious Deaths

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has initiated an investigation into the mysterious deaths of a tigress and her cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The deaths are presumed due to poisoning, prompting enhanced surveillance and strict anti-poaching measures to prevent future wildlife crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:06 IST
Tragedy in Tiger Conservation: Karnataka Launches Probe into Mysterious Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's forest department has been thrust into action following the reported deaths of a tigress and her cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, raising questions about wildlife protection in the region.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered an immediate probe, spearheaded by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, to determine the cause of the unnatural deaths. Initial findings suggest poisoning as a likely cause, with thorough investigations set to confirm these suspicions.

Increased surveillance measures, including drone surveillance and infrared cameras, have been implemented across the Hugyam forest range. Authorities are committed to action against any foul play under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025