Mahindra Lifespace's Bold Move in Mumbai Redevelopment

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, secures a prime housing redevelopment project in Mulund, Mumbai. The project spans 3.08 acres, promising an estimated revenue of Rs 1,250 crore. With a footprint of 41.11 million square feet and 5,000 acres under development, the company continues its significant growth trajectory.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has secured a lucrative redevelopment project in Mumbai's Mulund area, with projected revenues reaching around Rs 1,250 crore. This announcement was confirmed in a regulatory filing on Friday, marking another major step in the company's growth in the real estate sector.

As the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Lifespace is recognized as a 'preferred developer' for the redevelopment of a premium housing society. The project covers a 3.08-acre land parcel, highlighting the firm's expansive reach in India.

With a development footprint of 41.11 million square feet across residential projects in seven cities and more than 5,000 acres in industrial and warehousing parks, Mahindra Lifespace continues to solidify its position as a major player in real estate development.

