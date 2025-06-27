Left Menu

Heavy Rainfalls Drench Rajasthan Amid Temperature Extremes

Parts of Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall, with Sajjangarh recording the highest at 130 mm. Jaipur's Bassi, Banswara's Sallaopat and Veja also saw significant rainfall. Jaisalmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.3°C, while Churu had the highest minimum at 27.8°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:49 IST
In an unexpected turn of weather, parts of Rajasthan were soaked by substantial rainfall on Friday, with Sajjangarh in Banswara district taking the lead by recording a staggering 130 mm.

Other regions like Jaipur's Bassi and Banswara's Sallaopat weren't spared, marking 110 mm of rainfall each, alongside Veja in Dungarpur. Dungarpur's Sagwara also endured heavy rainfall, receiving 100 mm.

Amid these showers, Jaisalmer stood out with a scorching 41.3°C as the highest maximum temperature, while Churu recorded the highest minimum of 27.8°C, highlighting the extreme weather conditions across the state.

