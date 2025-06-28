'Hut-Free Tamil Nadu by 2030': A Bold Vision for Rural Transformation

In a significant move towards rural development, the Tamil Nadu government has reported the completion of 72,081 houses under the ambitious 'Hut-Free Tamil Nadu by 2030' initiative. This forms part of the state's plan to transform rural living conditions by replacing huts with concrete homes by the end of the decade.

During the 2024-25 Budget presentation, Tamil Nadu outlined its 'noble goal' of building eight lakh houses in rural areas. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for this massive infrastructure project, aiming for a profound impact on rural communities. Various stages of construction are progressing rapidly on the remaining houses.

Addressing the infrastructure damaged by natural calamities, M.K. Stalin authorized Rs 168.14 crore for reconstructing houses in cyclone-hit districts. The government's broader rural uplift initiative covers roads, water supply, and other basic amenities, setting a benchmark for other states in India.