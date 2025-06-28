Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Air Pollution
In a pioneering move, Delhi plans to execute artificial rain via cloud seeding to combat air pollution, scheduled for July 4-11. This initiative, supported by IIT Kanpur, involves using modified aircraft to disperse a seeding mixture aimed at generating rain, thereby reducing pollution levels in the city.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking initiative to tackle air pollution, Delhi is set to experience artificial rain through cloud seeding from July 4 to 11, as announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. This marks the first attempt of its kind in the national capital's history.
Coordinated by IIT Kanpur and IMD Pune, the project involves aircraft dispersing a specially formulated mixture over low-security air zones, aiming to induce rain and purify the city's air. The proposal also includes a backup plan should the initial schedule face adverse weather conditions.
This effort is part of broader pollution control measures under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, despite criticism from political rivals. The initiative illustrates the government's commitment to ensuring cleaner air for Delhiites by exploring all viable solutions.
