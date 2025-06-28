Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Air Pollution

In a pioneering move, Delhi plans to execute artificial rain via cloud seeding to combat air pollution, scheduled for July 4-11. This initiative, supported by IIT Kanpur, involves using modified aircraft to disperse a seeding mixture aimed at generating rain, thereby reducing pollution levels in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:36 IST
Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative to tackle air pollution, Delhi is set to experience artificial rain through cloud seeding from July 4 to 11, as announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. This marks the first attempt of its kind in the national capital's history.

Coordinated by IIT Kanpur and IMD Pune, the project involves aircraft dispersing a specially formulated mixture over low-security air zones, aiming to induce rain and purify the city's air. The proposal also includes a backup plan should the initial schedule face adverse weather conditions.

This effort is part of broader pollution control measures under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, despite criticism from political rivals. The initiative illustrates the government's commitment to ensuring cleaner air for Delhiites by exploring all viable solutions.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025