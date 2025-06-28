Pre-Monsoon Chaos in Pakistan: A Deluge of Tragedies

Heavy rains from the pre-monsoon showers have led to tragic consequences across Pakistan, resulting in at least 34 deaths, including 16 children, and injuring 46 individuals over the past three days, officials reported Saturday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province experienced particularly severe impact, with 19 fatalities and six injuries occurring in the last 48 hours. In Punjab, rain-related incidents over three days claimed 15 lives and injured 40 others, according to reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Officials have advised caution, recommending citizens avoid unnecessary travel and take safety precautions as the rains continue. Relief efforts are underway to assist affected families, providing medical care and aid. In Karachi, rainfall brought a welcome respite from ongoing heat, though concerns remain high amid continued weather threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)