Pre-Monsoon Chaos in Pakistan: A Deluge of Tragedies

Heavy pre-monsoon rains have caused tragic incidents across Pakistan, with 34 fatalities, including 16 children, and 46 injuries reported. Significant damage was noted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. Authorities urge caution as severe weather continues, prompting rescue efforts and relief measures for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Heavy rains from the pre-monsoon showers have led to tragic consequences across Pakistan, resulting in at least 34 deaths, including 16 children, and injuring 46 individuals over the past three days, officials reported Saturday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province experienced particularly severe impact, with 19 fatalities and six injuries occurring in the last 48 hours. In Punjab, rain-related incidents over three days claimed 15 lives and injured 40 others, according to reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Officials have advised caution, recommending citizens avoid unnecessary travel and take safety precautions as the rains continue. Relief efforts are underway to assist affected families, providing medical care and aid. In Karachi, rainfall brought a welcome respite from ongoing heat, though concerns remain high amid continued weather threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

