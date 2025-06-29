Left Menu

Landslide Chaos: Nepali Labourers Missing in Uttarkashi Tragedy

A landslide triggered by a cloudburst along the Yamunotri National Highway has left nine construction labourers missing in Uttarkashi, India. Rescue operations are underway, with 10 workers brought to safety. Heavy rains have postponed the Chardham Yatra, posing increased risk to pilgrims and local infrastructure.

A landslide triggered by a cloudburst early Sunday has left nine construction labourers missing along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, officials confirmed. The labourers, of Nepali origin, were working on a hotel construction at the site.

The landslide occurred at Silai bend, approximately 4 km ahead of Paligad. The district's emergency operations revealed that ten labourers at the camp site were rescued, while eight to nine remain unaccounted for. NDRF, SDRF, and police teams have launched a search and rescue operation. The resulting rubble has also blocked the highway in two additional locations, prompting authorities to halt pilgrimage activities.

Heavy rain forecasts led to the precautionary suspension of the Chardham Yatra for a day, as authorities prioritize safety amid the adverse weather. Roads near Ojri and in Kuthnaur village have suffered damage, with debris-filled agricultural fields and rising water levels compounding the challenges faced by rescue efforts.

