Tragedy Strikes as Soil Cave-In Claims Four Lives During Pipeline Work in Bharatpur

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where four labourers tragically lost their lives after soil caved in during pipeline excavation.

As the excavation work was underway near Jangi ka Nagla village, the soil collapse caught seven workers off guard, trapping them beneath its weight.

Despite swift rescue efforts by the district administration, police, and disaster management teams, four lives were lost. While some of the injured received primary treatment, others required hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)