Tragedy Strikes as Soil Cave-In Claims Four Lives During Pipeline Work in Bharatpur
In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, four labourers lost their lives and three others were injured due to a soil cave-in during pipeline excavation. Rescue efforts were hampered by soil depth and heaviness. Eventually, emergency teams retrieved the trapped workers. Some injured received treatment, while others were hospitalized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:31 IST
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where four labourers tragically lost their lives after soil caved in during pipeline excavation.
As the excavation work was underway near Jangi ka Nagla village, the soil collapse caught seven workers off guard, trapping them beneath its weight.
Despite swift rescue efforts by the district administration, police, and disaster management teams, four lives were lost. While some of the injured received primary treatment, others required hospitalization.
