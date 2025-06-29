Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh Bear the Brunt

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand resulted in two deaths and several missing persons amid heavy monsoon rains. The IMD issued red alerts for heavy rainfall, affecting regions in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and disrupting travel. Rescues and safety precautions continue as weather conditions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:49 IST
A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of two construction workers and left several others missing as monsoon rains engulfed the region. The downpour led to landslides that buried parts of the Yamunotri National Highway, significantly disrupting travel and putting a temporary halt to the Chardham Yatra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for numerous districts across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. State authorities have postponed the Chardham Yatra as a precaution while rescue operations are underway. In Himachal Pradesh, relentless rain caused a landslide impacting the historic Shimla-Kalka rail line, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Emergency teams are working tirelessly to find missing persons amidst landslide rubble while ensuring the safety of those stranded due to road blockages. As the monsoon rains continue to lash Northern India, officials urge residents to remain vigilant and avoid travelling near vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

