Monsoon Havoc: Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh Bear the Brunt

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of two construction workers and left several others missing as monsoon rains engulfed the region. The downpour led to landslides that buried parts of the Yamunotri National Highway, significantly disrupting travel and putting a temporary halt to the Chardham Yatra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for numerous districts across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. State authorities have postponed the Chardham Yatra as a precaution while rescue operations are underway. In Himachal Pradesh, relentless rain caused a landslide impacting the historic Shimla-Kalka rail line, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Emergency teams are working tirelessly to find missing persons amidst landslide rubble while ensuring the safety of those stranded due to road blockages. As the monsoon rains continue to lash Northern India, officials urge residents to remain vigilant and avoid travelling near vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)