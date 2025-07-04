UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says

Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Sergiyev Posad district near Moscow early on Friday, injuring one person and damaging power infrastructure, the head of the district said.

"I ask everyone to remain calm, not to approach the windows, not to photograph the work of the air defence," Oksana Yerokhanova wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. She said that at least four explosions were recorded throughout the district - some 75 km (47 miles) from the Kremlin - and that a power substation was damaged, leaving parts of the district without electricity.

The district's administrative centre, the town of Sergiyev Posad, is considered the religious centre of the Moscow Region and a spiritual heart of Russia's Orthodox Church. The city's monastery, the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius that was founded in the 14th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. In the southern Russian region of Rostov a woman

was killed as a result of Ukraine's drone attack, which damaged several apartment buildings and forced the evacuation of scores of people from their homes, the acting governor of the region said on Friday.

The scale of the attack on Russia was not immediately known. There was no comment from Ukraine. Kyiv says that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts and are in response to continuous Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war

that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

