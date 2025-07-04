Left Menu

IRB InvIT Fund unitholders approve acquisition of 3 road assets for Rs 8,450 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:44 IST
IRB InvIT Fund unitholders approve acquisition of 3 road assets for Rs 8,450 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The unitholders of IRB InvIT Fund have approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of equity share capital of three road assets from IRB Infrastructure Trust for around Rs 8,450, an exchange filing said on Friday.

IRB Infrastructure Trust is the private InvIT associate of IRB Infrastructure and Developers, while IRB InvIT Fund is a public InvIT arm sponsored by IRB Infrastructure and Developers.

IRB Infrastructure Trust will transfer its three highway assets, having an enterprise value of around Rs 8,450 crore, to IRB InvIT Fund, IRB Infrastructure and Developers had said in a filing on May 31.

The company said, ''IRB InvIT Fund's unitholders have approved the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity share capital of 3 SPV from the IRB Infrastructure Trust. The transaction is based on an agreed enterprise value of Rs 8,436 crs as of June 30, 2025.'' The exchanges that the unitholders of the trust have given their approval to the proposed acquisition of the 100 per cent equity share capital of three SPVs with a majority of 96 per cent.

The three BOT (build-operate-transfer) highway assets are IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway, Kaithal Tollway, and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure and Developers, said, ''...unitholders of the IRB InvIT Fund have demonstrated their strong trust and confidence in the Fund's growth strategy by passing the resolutions. We remain committed to enhancing unitholder value by actively exploring opportunities to add quality assets to the portfolio.'' The unitholders have also approved fund raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore to facilitate the acquisition, and the appointment of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd as the project manager for the acquired assets.

The IRB Infrastructure Developers' operations and maintenance (O&M) order book now is expected to increase by approximately Rs 3,100 crore, taking the total order book to about Rs 33,600 crore after the acquisitions.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025