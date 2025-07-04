Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostics unveils Rs 22-cr genomics lab in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:02 IST
Suraksha Diagnostics on Friday unveiled a genomics lab in Kolkata, which has been set up at an investment of Rs 22 crore.

The company claimed in a statement that it is eastern India's largest and most advanced genomics lab.

An additional Rs 46 crore will be invested over the next two years to develop the facility, it said.

The lab will offer advanced genetic testing for fetal medicine, oncology, rare diseases, and personalised diagnostics, it added.

The facility will enable detection of chromosomal abnormalities and hereditary cancer risks, and offer services such as karyotyping, microarray analysis, and somatic mutation profiling for precision therapies.

Suraksha Diagnostics, which raised Rs 846.25 crore through an IPO in December 2024, has a presence across eastern and northeastern India.

