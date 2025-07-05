Scorching July: Kashmir Endures Historic Heatwave

Kashmir experienced one of its most intense heatwaves on Saturday, as temperatures surged across the region. Srinagar marked its hottest July day in over seven decades, with the mercury reaching 37.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees above the seasonal norm.

This recent spike is the third highest recorded temperature in the city, trailing behind only the all-time peak of 38.3 degrees Celsius noted in July 1946. Pahalgam, a key location for the annual Amarnath Yatra, also documented its hottest July day, hitting 31.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing last year's record.

Additionally, the strategic gateway town of Qazigund and other areas like Kokernag and Kupwara reached alarming temperature levels. Each region recorded one of its highest July temperatures, emphasizing the exceptional heatwave impacting the Valley as thermostats everywhere reported figures well above normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)