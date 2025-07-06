Tragedy Strikes as Texas Floods Claim Lives at Iconic Camp Mystic

Flash floods in Texas have resulted in a devastating death toll of at least 43, including numerous young campers swept away at the historic Camp Mystic. The situation remains dire as rescue operations continue in hopes of finding the missing.

Formed nearly a century ago, Camp Mystic was founded by a University of Texas football coach to provide girls with a wholesome Christian environment. The camp became the central site of the tragedy as floodwaters ravaged the area.

Local authorities emphasize the likelihood of more bodies being discovered as efforts continue to assess the full impact of the catastrophe. The tragedy has stirred a groundswell of support and concern throughout the nation.

