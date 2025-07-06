Uttar Pradesh's Historic Green Day: 37 Crore Saplings in One Day
The Uttar Pradesh government plans a massive plantation drive on July 9, targeting 37 crore saplings in a day. With involvement from public representatives, government employees, and citizens, the campaign aims to set a record. Participants are encouraged to upload pictures of their saplings as part of this green initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark environmental move, the Uttar Pradesh government is launching an unprecedented plantation drive on July 9, targeting the planting of 37 crore saplings in a single day.
With robust involvement anticipated from public representatives, government employees, students, NGOs, and community groups, this campaign pledges to be the largest of its kind. The government encourages citizens to upload photos of their saplings on designated websites, promoting accountability and nurturing of the plants.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has actively engaged officials to ensure extensive public participation. With a theme of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', the drive emphasizes tree dedication to mothers and aims for strong public commitment to environmental conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Tribute: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drives Environmental Awareness
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Tribal-Friendly Policies in Forest Department
Vigilant Gujarat Forest Department Cracks Down on Wildlife Trafficking
Tripura's Green Initiative: A Day of Massive Tree Planting Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'
Green Initiative Blossoms in Bhusawal: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Culminates with Vibrant Community Participation