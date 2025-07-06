Tragic Toll: Monsoon Fury Sparks Devastation in Pakistan

Pounding rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces in Pakistan, claiming at least seven lives and injuring many others, according to local authorities on Saturday.

The monsoon rains, expected to persist until July 11, have prompted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to alert district administrations to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been particularly battered, with five fatalities and one injury due to the extreme weather, while in Punjab, one woman and a child died, and six were injured in building collapses in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

(With inputs from agencies.)