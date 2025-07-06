Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Monsoon Fury Sparks Devastation in Pakistan

Torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces have resulted in seven deaths, injuries, and property damage. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts, urging vigilance, as rain-related incidents continue. Immediate aid and medical support are being directed to affected families in the wake of the devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:10 IST
Tragic Toll: Monsoon Fury Sparks Devastation in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pounding rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces in Pakistan, claiming at least seven lives and injuring many others, according to local authorities on Saturday.

The monsoon rains, expected to persist until July 11, have prompted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to alert district administrations to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been particularly battered, with five fatalities and one injury due to the extreme weather, while in Punjab, one woman and a child died, and six were injured in building collapses in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025