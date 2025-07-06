Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Fast-Tracks Development for Rural Empowerment

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced the fast-tracking of development schemes, emphasizing infrastructure in rural areas. During the 'Mahtari Alankaran Samman' ceremony, Sai reiterated the state's commitment to good governance and anti-corruption, highlighting digital and administrative reforms including the establishment of Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras.

In a decisive move to bolster rural development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a fast-tracking of key infrastructure schemes. Speaking at the 'Mahtari Alankaran Samman' ceremony, Sai underscored the government's dedication to enhancing governance and combatting corruption through strategic initiatives.

Sai highlighted the establishment of Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras across 1,460 Gram Panchayats, aiming to revolutionize rural banking access. Additionally, streamlined property registration processes reflect significant progress in administrative transparency and cost-effectiveness.

Further boosting regional infrastructure, a slew of projects was unveiled, including a new sub-tehsil in Ranveerpur and a college in Birendra Nagar. These initiatives, totaling Rs 72 crore, aim to enhance connectivity and educational facilities, marking a crucial stride in state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

